Biden should IGNORE the debt ceiling: Don’t declare an X-date. Keep paying the bills. Don’t default.
If McCarthy and House Republicans don’t like it, let them take him to court
Friends,
I want to start today with a bit of history that sheds some light on what’s happening in Washington this week and what Biden should do about the debt-ceiling crisis created by Kevin McCarthy’s Republican House.
On October 22, 1985, Treasury Secretary James A. Baker III told congressional leaders that if Congress failed to raise the debt ceiling …