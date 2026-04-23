Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
2hEdited

Tucker is a "-ucker"--there is no other way to view this guy.

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
2hEdited

Never trust that man. Worse than MTG. Much worse. What exactly are his redeeming features besides helping throw red meat to his base, making election conspiracy theories, amplified revisionist theories, courted extremism here and abroad and being a serial liar. He is into making the world a more dangerous place by feeding into people’s worst impulses.

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