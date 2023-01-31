The biggest story you've never heard about today's federal debt
America's wealthy used to pay taxes to support the nation. Now, they lend it money and collect interest from the rest of us.
Friends,
The dire warnings of fiscal hawks are once again darkening the skies of official Washington.
They’re demanding that the $31.4 trillion federal debt be reduced and government spending curtailed – thereby giving cover to Republican efforts to hold America hostage by refusing to raise the debt ceiling.
It’s always the same when Republicans take over …