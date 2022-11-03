The biggest question of the 2022 midterm election
It's not really about policy preferences or even issues. There is only one huge existential question.
Friends,
Coming into the home stretch before the 2022 midterm elections, I feel different than I’ve felt in the days before every election I’ve witnessed or participated in over the last three-quarters of a century.
Before, I’ve worried about Republicans taking over and implementing their policy preferences — against political rights in the dark days of J…