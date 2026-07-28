Friends,

It happened to me twice today. A stranger came up and asked: “How do you stay sane?” (or some variation on the same question, such as “How do you keep your head from exploding?”)

Here’s what I say back:

We’re all trying to stay sane in this insanity.

How?

Well, here’s what doesn’t work: avoiding the news. It will hit you anyway because a friend or loved one will mention Trump’s latest outrage. Plus, you need to know so you can fight back.

Another thing that doesn’t work is telling yourself it doesn’t matter. It does matter. Trump’s forever war in the Middle East and his bonkers tariffs are driving up the prices of everything you buy. So are his pro-monopoly moves. His domestic police state is making life hell for many of your neighbors, if not for you and your family. His subsidies for Big Oil and rejection of wind and solar energy are making the planet unlivable. His bigotry is inviting cruelty against the most vulnerable. And so on.

A third thing that doesn’t work is pretending there’s nothing that can be done about it — that there’s no point in even trying because we’re all f*cked. That kind of cynicism is exactly what Trump’s billionaire backers and odious oligarchs want — so we give up and let them take it all.

So, what does work? What am I doing?

You should know that it’s not easy for me, either. I have my moments of sorrow and fear. But I’m trying to do three things.

First, I’m channeling my fury into as much active resistance as this old professor can muster. I’m writing you at least once a day on this Substack and doing videos and movies and podcasts — all to give you tools you may find useful.

Second, I’m staying in close touch with young activists who are brimming with energy and hope. Their commitment to democracy and social justice is infectious. They give me energy and hope.

Third, I practice gratitude. I’m grateful to them. I’m also grateful to you.

I appreciate your support and enthusiasm. I’m thankful that you read my daily letters, share them, and comment on them. I value whatever help you’re able to provide.

Friends, all of us are having moments of sorrow and fear. But I’m absolutely convinced we will get through these dark times, stronger than we were before.

Robert Reich