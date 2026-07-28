Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
21m

Trump's aversion to the truth--

Do you know why it is, our Mr. Trump finds so much pleasure in lying? It's because he fears the truth. The truth to Trump is akin to the bucket of water that splashed on a certain wicked witch in the movie OZ. If we all knew who and what Donald Trump really was --even his shadow would leave him. He's like a blimp, remove the hot air and all that's left is a shriveled shell. Every accomplishment Donnie has accredited himself with doing, came about through the use of his endless and unfounded pool of lies. He is little more than a street thug in an expensive suit. How this country became so entangled in Trump's insanity is a subject that will occupy historians long after we and he have passed. I would love to live long enough to read exactly what they print in reference to who Trump was and the destruction he brought upon this country. In my meager existence, I've never come across a more worthless slice of humanity than Donald J. Trump.

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
17m

With you.

Denial is toxic.

Distraction for the sake of being distracted is unhealthy when it's not futile.

Traction is excellent-- doing real things. Whether they're resistance or building anew.

What I find sovereign, when I have the soil for it, is a tending-the-soil cooperating-with-plants-and-creatures sort of gardening. The soil doesn't require you to qualify before it works with you. The soil is a living reminder that things change, that death and decay properly treated nourish fresh life. The soil is real, and doesn't just disappear on you, as electronic credits so perilously can. The soil is for adults and for children and above all for life.

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