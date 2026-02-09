Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
4h

Thanks for making this practicable.

Unfortunately you can't support something you don't support, less.

Some years ago I stopped donating to all Democratic Party funding groups, after seeing them suppress fine candidates for state legislative positions in favor of crypto-connected candidates. Still enraged about that.

Reply
Share
18 replies
Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
4hEdited

Don't support the production side of supply and demand, don't purchase anything except the absolute necessities.

Reply
Share
87 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture