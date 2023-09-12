Who’s most responsible for the monopolization of America?
As the United States moves against Google, antitrust law is still under the influence of Robert Bork
Friends,
One of the most important initiatives of the Biden administration is its attack on corporate monopolies.
Today, the Justice Department’s case against Google goes to trial. The Department alleges that Google illegally abused its power over online search to throttle competition. It is the government’s first monopoly trial of the modern internet er…