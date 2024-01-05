How America’s oligarchy has paved the road to fascism (Why American capitalism is so rotten, Part 7)
Concentrated wealth and power are undermining democracy. Here’s what Joe Biden ought to be saying and doing about it.
Friends,
Last week, I pointed out that America has twice before successfully readapted the rules of the political economy to constrain the political power of wealthy minorities at the top, and can do so again.
But we will do so only if Americans understand the stakes and the true choice we now face: between making the system truly fair and democratic by …