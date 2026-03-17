Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Johan
1h

Reich captures what gets systematically erased from Smith scholarship: The Wealth of Nations was fundamentally about human welfare, not capital accumulation.

Smith’s revolutionary claim wasn’t about markets being magical, it was that national wealth should be measured by the living standards of all people, not the treasure of monarchs or corporations.

The “invisible hand” passage everyone quotes? Smith used that metaphor exactly once in the entire book. He spent far more pages warning against merchants conspiring “against the public” and using government to secure monopolies and special privileges.

Modern libertarians citing Smith to oppose regulation missed his actual concern: government captured by economic interests to block commerce and harm common people.

He advocated progressive taxation, public education to prevent workers becoming “as stupid and ignorant as it is possible,” and welfare systems that didn’t trap people in poverty.

Smith understood what we’re watching now: when oligarchical extraction becomes the organizing principle, specialization and trade don’t create broad prosperity—they concentrate wealth upward while degrading workers into repetitive tasks that destroy human capacity.

The current regime operates exactly opposite to Smith’s framework: special privileges for connected interests (Kushner deals, defense contracts, tax loopholes), regulatory capture, barriers to worker mobility, education gutted, progressive taxation abandoned.

Smith’s actual revolutionary idea: societies exist for the people within them, judged by how all people live—not how much oligarchs extract.

We’ve abandoned Smith while claiming to worship him.

—Johan (economist, former FSO)

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
1h

YES! THANK YOU!

I *have* read Smith-- Wealth of Nations and The Theory of Moral Sentiments and several essays, and I have published on him, and I am very grateful for your rich appreciation of him.

He was thinking about the question of how it is that production and consumption match up as well as they do in a society that was increasingly market-driven and mercantile, and he was brilliant. He was modeling a whole nation of commerce through thinking about individual motivations as consumers and as producers, how natural experiments from events like royal deaths or policies like herring bounties worked their way through not only their own markets but other and associated markets.

He thought about human motivation with sympathy and a grasp that came from his daily life and relationships with other people.

And he marveled at how with all these highly individual motivations things worked out.

Earlier discussions had considered demand as a price-determiner or cost-of-supply conditions as a price determiner, but Smith addressed both of those and price as information for individual decisions.

I think he was a Mensch. And I have been irritated at how badly conservatives have represented him and the discipline. And how widely they have been believed.

Because there are other and living economists who are Mensches. They're just not the new classical ones.

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