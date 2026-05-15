Dear Friends,

Many of you keep asking how you can see the film that captures my final semester of teaching, The Last Class.

The talented team that created the film has announced that starting right now, for the first time ever, you can rent the film directly from the film’s website and watch in the comfort of your own home. Anywhere in the world, whether you live in Paris, Texas or Paris, France.

Watch the film

When I decided to retire from teaching a few years back, my longtime friend, collaborator, and co-host of our Coffee Klatch podcast, Heather Lofthouse, thought it would be a shame not to document my final semester on camera. She worked with journalist and filmmaker Elliot Kirschner on how best to tell the story.

At first, their ambitions were modest: a short video on YouTube. Then the project morphed into a feature-length documentary. And thanks to many of you, it became a hit. When I compare how the project was pitched to me to what it’s become, I sometimes complain that I was the victim of a “bait and switch” — but I couldn’t be prouder about what emerged.

The film is really a love letter to teaching. It’s about the critical role of education in a democracy, and the power of critical thinking. It focuses on my wonderful students at UC Berkeley, and our shared hopes for the future.

The link below is your ticket to the film. I hope you’ll see it — and, especially if you like it, tell others about the film and how they can see it.

My thanks and kudos to the over 40,000 students I’ve taught over my lifetime. And to Heather Lofthouse, Elliot Kirschner, and all the other hugely talented people who have brought this film to life — and to you.

Watch the film

All money received for the film goes to the nonprofit, Inequality Media Civic Action, to make more films and videos. The film team wants to assure you that if you can’t afford the price, they’ll waive the fee. Just email them at: thelastclassfilm@imcivicaction.org.

Happy viewing!

Share