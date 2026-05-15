Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
3hEdited

Since I have no class this will come in handy for the weekend. Thank you, professor.

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Catherine's avatar
Catherine
3h

Dr. Reich, I am proud to say that I was a science teacher and advisor at BB&N Middle School when your son attended. You were a gracious and lovely parent. I now work with first-generation, economically disadvantaged students to enable them to access a college education. Teaching is truly a calling.

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