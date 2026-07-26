Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Xplisset's avatar
Xplisset
10hEdited

I hope you’re right, Dr. Reich, I really do. I just keep getting hung up on who has to bleed before this giant wakes up. Black folks, immigrants, poor families, somebody always ends up becoming the alarm clock, and then America congratulates itself for opening its eyes, as if the people under its weight hadn’t spent all this time shaking it awake.

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VerLen P Sheehan's avatar
VerLen P Sheehan
10hEdited

He needs to be removed now. There’s no time left to stop him if it doesn’t happen now…The damage he inflicts from this day forward will never be undone because no one is lining up to STOP the troll under the bridge, under the bridge and attacking the bridges. The number of lives Trump’s actions have taken can never be undone-not one of them.

He and his Gestapo have to go now. This is NOT a chess game. This is live or die for every one he takes his aim at. Who’s next?? Will it be me,or my child?? Will it be you?? Will it be your mother or sister or small

baby daughter or son?? He won’t care. They won’t care.

This ends now or we’re all responsible for every life he takes.

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