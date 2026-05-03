Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
37m

Our power as community is a giant that has been sleeping, lulled by droning lullabies of individualism, powerlessness, and a false identity as mere consumers.

Time to rise and change the world.

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A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective's avatar
A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective
32m

One thing that really strikes me this decade is the rise of brilliant Black women leading the progressive charge. There is unrelenting talent honing in precisely on the ills that our society and governmental infrastructure have tolerated too long.

To save our nation and our planet we need #22ndCenturyThinking. Through their eyes and what comes out of their mouths, we'll find our best path forward.

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