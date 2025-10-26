Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Xplisset
Finally, good news and maybe even grace. Feels like the first clear breath after years of smoke. What you describe, Dr. Reich, isn’t just resistance; it’s recovery. A nation exorcising the fever dream it fell under, one march, one letter, one act of care at a time. Maybe that’s the quiet miracle of democracy which is that it survives not because the powerful deserve it, but because ordinary people like you, ordinary people like me, ordinary people like us, refuse to let it die. www.xplisset.com.

Donald Hodgins
Donald Hodgins

Giving up!--It may sound odd but the way Trump is inundating us with a constant flow of negativity I believe his thinking is leading us down the road to surrender, he wants us to give up. Trump lavishes in his falsehoods and he meets the truth with an insistent reply that fake news is all we have to report. His lies are like arrows that darken the sky due to their numbers. He makes me recall Custer's last words--"Don't take any prisoners." Or an older and more telling tale of Leonidas and the battle that ensued at Thermopylae, where the Spartans were told to surrender or so many arrows would be flung into the sky that they would block the Sun. Leonidas replied; "Then we will fight in the shade." Trump is attempting to make us numb due to the extensive numbers of piercings the Democrats have received from his endless barrage of ridiculous lies. The man is all over the map with regards to finding a meaningful way in which to run this country. His desire to acquire personal wealth while in office, would reflect an attitude that is anything but Presidential. Everything is all about "him," plain and simple. Our problem, the "him" wallows in ignorance. It's like being trapped in a burning building and the smoke is so thick we can't find our way out. No "Kings Day" opened a window and let in a breath of fresh air, with that as a directional guide the fight for our survival has a chance. Never give up, as Keith would say and I wholeheartedly agree.

