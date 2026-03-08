Robert Reich

Donald Hodgins
4h

War---

The very concept behind the idea of fighting is self defeating. War brings nothing but death, destruction, and immense sorrow to all concerned. How is that a foundation upon which to build anything, especially a future. Governments initiate the conditions that give birth to hostilities while the people do the dying. Why can't the population of a country tell their government how to run things? Boy does that sound familiar. Dictators are heartless with respect to their views concerning the welfare of the people they're responsible for. If the day comes when our governments can feel the pain generated by their own ignorance perhaps then peace will find the human race.

Xplisset
Listen, reading this I kept thinking about something simple.

People aren’t just resisting because they’re angry.

They’re resisting because something in them still recognizes right from wrong.

That’s the part tyrants never understand.

They can scare people. They can bully institutions. They can flood the air with lies.

But they cannot fully kill the moral instinct of ordinary people.

And once enough ordinary people remember who they are…

that’s when the tide turns. www.xplisset.com

