Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
43mEdited

The people of this country are under attack and the childhood poem "There was a crooked man" mirrors the evil on our doorstep. The cure is within our reach, all we need to do is to sweep the stoop. On 11-3-26 the broom will be in our hands.

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
41m

Those are all splendid approaches to seizing the official passes.

I think it's as important to remember the crucial role played by individual facilitation of illegal, often violent administrative orders, by employees and vendors and the general public at all levels. The resistance worked in the streets and the houses and the workplaces, not just in government circles.

Some of us have strong personal contact with people who are cooperating with the illegal acts of the government. We all operate in communities where they live. And we can insist and expand public discourse that opens up the path of saying no to orders to harm, to orders to neglect human lives or diminish their dignity, to disobey illegal military orders, and step back from cheerleading racist, misogynist, ableist, anti-immigrant initiatives and from supporting legal apparatus and a carceral state being used to attack opponents.

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