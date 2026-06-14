Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
2hEdited

Horrifying only if we don’t get our wish of violent thunderstorms at the “Late Night MAGA fight”. It’s a grotesque humiliation of America on the word stage.

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Emily Kane's avatar
Emily Kane
1h

More R’s are coming to their senses and expressing disgust. Most of WE THE PEOPLE are really fed up, terrified, horrified, disturbed, enraged, depressed. Hopefully we will ALL VOTE and the house and senate will flip and allow for reparations and impeachment.

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