Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeffrey T Filipov's avatar
Jeffrey T Filipov
1h

Can you imagine how much better it could have been to send that same military styled might and determination to texas to help? What a great idea that could have been.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
1h

Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly. About everything ❤️‍🩹🤍💙

Use/share this spreadsheet as a resource to call/email/write members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Reach out to those in your own state, and those in a committee that fits your topic.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/13lYafj0P-6owAJcH-5_xcpcRvMUZI7rkBPW-Ma9e7hw/edit?usp=drivesdk

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture