Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
42m

Trump is spreading his dictatorial wings-- I didn't agree with his misuse of power in DC, but because of that city's classification he vaguely was within his right to do what he did, even if it was done for all the wrong reasons. However, Chicago is not Washington, D.C.—and that distinction matters. D.C. is under federal jurisdiction. In contrast, deploying the National Guard to a state like Illinois typically requires approval from the governor, which Trump "does not" have. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson have both called Trump’s threat illegal and unconstitutional, emphasizing that crime in Chicago has actually declined significantly over the past year. Statistics don't carry much weight with our Don. Especially when they get in the way of him doing whatever it is he does. His thirst for power will lead us into the same valley the 600 rode into. My question being; how many innocents will be forced to suffer under the weight of his ineptness. Trump's mentor ordered "The Night of the Broken Glass," at present, Trump is poised to shatter a few panes himself. Positioning the military in various Democratic cities around the country, opens the door of another of Hitler's more infamous evenings, "The Night of the Long Knives." The more power bestowed upon this man the more he desires, and in the end "We the People" will be the losers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
39m

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) as a resource to call/email/write members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Reach out to those in your own state, and those in a committee that fits your topic. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly. We deserve better ❤️‍🩹🤍💙

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture