Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marc Nevas's avatar
Marc Nevas
1hEdited

Thank you Robert for giving proper vision and perspective to the situation we find ourselves in.

Reply
Share
10 replies
Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
1hEdited

Totally agree on the good and evil. We see this hate amplified every generation or so it seems. Trump’s cabinet members would be cozy serving Hitler, they are no different, just a different time. We have some agency to change things but time is running out so crucial are the midterms. Follow JD Pritzker’s lead on accountability.

Reply
Share
3 replies
45 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture