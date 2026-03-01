Sunday thought: Trump’s Real Reason for War
Friends,
Trump and Netanyahu’s attack on Iran is premised on a gossamer web of assumptions and inferences.
Trump says Iran has enough nuclear material to build a bomb within days, will soon have long-range missiles capable of hitting the United States, and plans an attack. But he has offered no evidence. Most experts say he’s wrong.
Here’s the real reason for this war. Trump wants it to divert Americans’ attention from everything that’s gone to shit on his watch: the economy, ICE’s cruel raids and murders, the crisis in public health as exemplified by the measles epidemic, our loss of friends and allies around the world, his boundless corruption, and his increasing unpopularity as shown in plummeting polls.
Oh, and there are the Epstein files, rapidly closing in on the man whose history of sexual assaults and braggadocio make his complicity highly likely.
Benjamin Netanyahu is also using this war as a giant diversion. He doesn’t want the world to dwell on the genocide in Gaza and the West Bank.
As former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert wrote recently, “A violent and criminal effort is underway to ethnically cleanse territories in the West Bank. Gangs of armed settlers persecute, harm, wound and even kill Palestinians living there.”
Like Trump, Netanyahu has been trampling constitutional rights — seeking a judicial coup to eliminate the separation of powers, purging Israel’s independent attorney general of his powers, trying to dismiss his own corruption trial, and politicizing appointments to what had been a neutral civil service.
Trump and Netanyahu are using the same authoritarian playbook.
A big part of that playbook is war. War takes over the news. War blots out criticism. War divides a nation’s people, subjecting those against it to being called unpatriotic. War grants leaders all sorts of emergency powers. War consumes everything else.
We mustn’t let this war do so.
I finally watched a tape of Trump’s State of the Union address (I couldn’t bring myself to watch it at the time). It was even more horrendous than I’d imagined.
What stood out for me was all the important problems Trump didn’t mention, as if they didn’t exist. Climate change. Widening inequality. Monopolies driving up prices. Declining real incomes. The growing scourges of poverty — homelessness, hunger, disease, and violence — in America and around the world. Unregulated AI.
If and when he ever mentions them, he calls them “hoaxes.”
Instead, he’s worsened all of them — helping fossil fuels while killing off wind and solar, eviscerating antitrust enforcement and letting monopolies consume entire industries, giving the rich more tax cuts while cutting back Medicaid and food stamps, destroying USAID and discouraging lifesaving vaccines while letting measles run rampant.
And he’s trying to divert attention to fake problems — non-Americans voting in elections (they don’t), Greenland and Venezuela (they pose no threat), “disloyal” Americans who criticize him or judges who try to hold him accountable (thank goodness they’re still trying).
And now, the biggest diversion of all: full-scale war in the Middle East.
Hopefully, the casualties will be limited. Hopefully, Americans will see through this. Hopefully, this will strengthen the resistance to Trump. Hopefully, it will lead to an even greater landslide victory for Democrats and independents in the midterm elections — if Trump allows midterm elections.
Please remain hopeful. Don’t give in to war fever. Stay strong. Be safe. Hug your loved ones.
Where to begin--
I first must thank Scott Jennings for clearing up a question that has been hanging over Trump's head since his attack on Iran's Uranium enrichment facilities that were buried so deep beneath the desert sands that they were considered unreachable by our intentions. Trump bragged his efforts "obliterated" the cites beyond their ability to be used for years to come. When Scott was asked if Trump's attack yesterday was justified he gave us this; "The Iranians are enriching the materials needed with which to build nuclear devices." That tells me just how "obliterated" the enrichment facilities actually were. Trump and his people lied about accomplishing their objective because it added credibility to an effort that deserved none. Scott irritated Trump's contention that now it's up to the Iranian people to seize control of their country and their future. This is difficult for me to envision. The Iranian military is over 610,000 members strong. The people of Iran are unarmed, exactly how does a civilian mob defeat a well equipped army? Trump never thinks things through, in an earlier post I had Trump jumping off of a 70 story building. He was upset with the ground below for what it was about to do to him. His true anger should have been with the moron who jumped off of the building. What should be remembered is Israel destroyed the compound where all of Iran's leaders were killed. The efforts of our military were directed at taking out Iran's defensive capabilities. The entire region is holding its breath, while Diana's search for Ares heats up. The lid on Pandora's box is ajar.
It's worth noticing the extent to which the Trump/Vought/Hegseth machine depends on pace and despair to roll over, grab up, devour or destroy further.
I find it worthwhile to move deliberately and to take joy. Those of us in the northern hemisphere, go out-- make a small pilgrimage if necessary-- and look at some snowdrops or crocuses or early daffodils. Which bloke every year while their leaves eat sunlight and make it into seeds (*if permitted) and further strength, and get through dry summer and cold winter after dry summer and cold winter.