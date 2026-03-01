Robert Reich

Donald Hodgins
Where to begin--

I first must thank Scott Jennings for clearing up a question that has been hanging over Trump's head since his attack on Iran's Uranium enrichment facilities that were buried so deep beneath the desert sands that they were considered unreachable by our intentions. Trump bragged his efforts "obliterated" the cites beyond their ability to be used for years to come. When Scott was asked if Trump's attack yesterday was justified he gave us this; "The Iranians are enriching the materials needed with which to build nuclear devices." That tells me just how "obliterated" the enrichment facilities actually were. Trump and his people lied about accomplishing their objective because it added credibility to an effort that deserved none. Scott irritated Trump's contention that now it's up to the Iranian people to seize control of their country and their future. This is difficult for me to envision. The Iranian military is over 610,000 members strong. The people of Iran are unarmed, exactly how does a civilian mob defeat a well equipped army? Trump never thinks things through, in an earlier post I had Trump jumping off of a 70 story building. He was upset with the ground below for what it was about to do to him. His true anger should have been with the moron who jumped off of the building. What should be remembered is Israel destroyed the compound where all of Iran's leaders were killed. The efforts of our military were directed at taking out Iran's defensive capabilities. The entire region is holding its breath, while Diana's search for Ares heats up. The lid on Pandora's box is ajar.

Mary Ann Dimand
It's worth noticing the extent to which the Trump/Vought/Hegseth machine depends on pace and despair to roll over, grab up, devour or destroy further.

I find it worthwhile to move deliberately and to take joy. Those of us in the northern hemisphere, go out-- make a small pilgrimage if necessary-- and look at some snowdrops or crocuses or early daffodils. Which bloke every year while their leaves eat sunlight and make it into seeds (*if permitted) and further strength, and get through dry summer and cold winter after dry summer and cold winter.

