Sunday thought: Even worse
Friends,
Yesterday I ran into a friend who expressed relief that “the worst is over” from Trump.
I asked him why he thought so.
He became animated. “The courts are stopping him! Republicans are in shambles! His MAGA base is furious with him! The Epstein scandal is growing! His polls are in free fall. Dems are winning elections! It’s over!”
I told him that all of that was true, but the worst is not over. In fact, this year is likely to be even worse than the last.
Trump’s real base of support — the billionaires, Big Oil, Big Tech and AI, Big Crypto, defense contractors, and Wall Street — know that the midterm elections may limit what they and Trump can get away with starting a year from now.
So, 2026 could be the last year they can cash in. This means they’re likely to loot America even more this year than in 2025.
Big Oil just cashed in big. By taking over Venezuela, Trump effectively gave America’s biggest oil companies the world’s largest proven oil reserves — estimated at around 303 billion barrels, roughly one-fifth of total global oil reserves.
It’s part of the deal he struck with Big Oil in the 2024 campaign, when it agreed to back him in return for his rolling back environmental regulations.
Big Oil has continued the gusher — contributing to his ballroom, his PAC, and his investments. Ditto Big Tech and AI, Big Crypto, the biggest banks, biggest defense contractors, and so on.
The pattern we observed in 2025 is ramping up: Trump destroying public institutions, preventing and rolling back regulations and public protections, privatizing public functions, and siphoning off big profits to wealthy individuals and industries from which he extorts huge sums of money.
I say this not to depress or alarm you but to warn you against the kind of complacency I heard in my friend yesterday.
Yes, the courts are limiting him, the Republican Party is cracking up, his MAGA base is disillusioned, his polls are dropping, Democrats are winning elections.
All true, but these have made Trump and the oligarchs behind him even more determined to loot America.
These have also made Trump even more dangerous — like a cornered animal. He views the political backlash as challenges to his power. So he’ll seek to display even more power — lashing out at perceived enemies, foreign and domestic.
This means it’s more important than ever for us to be vigilant, to protect democracy and the rule of law, and to fight back against his authoritarianism (including the steps I outlined a few days ago).
I know it’s exhausting. I know it’s stressful and time-consuming. I know you’re sick to death of Trump. I am, too.
But as he revealed early yesterday morning when he had the president of Venezuela and his wife dragged out of their bed, arrested, sent to the United States and put in the Municipal Detention Center in Brooklyn to await trial — there is no limit to what Trump will do to assert his power.
Your activism and courage are needed.
Turnabout is fair play---
Trump and whoever is advising him militarily, just invaded Venezuela and captured that country's president and his wife. Trump has viewed Nicolas Maduro as a threat to his desire to control that country's oil reserves. Our President has created a false flag endeavor surrounding a number of boats supposedly carrying drugs to Eupope. The destruction of these vessels in international waters equates to blatant examples of war crimes where over a 100 individuals were murdered without do-process. Hegseth's "wet dream" of controlling the activities in the Caribbean has raised a few eyebrows. These narrow strips of hair riding on the supraorbital ridge belong to individuals who wish to bring charges against our "ROTC boy wonder," for his actions which are obvious crimes against humanity. If Trump and his gang of moronic stooges can conduct a covert action where kidnapping was the end goal of their efforts, what is stopping the world order from doing the same thing to Trump for the crimes he has committed. Trump poses a threat not only to this country but to the entire free world. What would happen if on one of Trump's excursions he found himself under arrest for his part in the murders taking place in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific because he gave Pistol Pete a free hand. Having a drunk and an elderly man who is suffering from a host of medical conditions in control of this country's future needs our immediate attention. The oil reserves beneath our Southern neighbor's "terra firma" is considered to be "Sour crude." It contains an elevated level of sulfur, which makes it a substance of low desirability. The reserves attributed to Venezuela range in the area of around 303 billion barrels. If refined, the process needed to remove the sulfur would put 27.2 million metric tons of hydrogen sulfide into our atmosphere, using our current refining techniques. A catastrophic shift in the world's climate would result. We don't need what Venezuela has, leave it where it is until such time as a better means of refining makes itself available to us. Acid rain isn't a friend to this planet, and hydrogen sulfide when combined with the oxygen in our atmosphere converts to sulfur dioxide which is the primary cause of that form of precipitation. Greed, power, and money, are the driving forces behind Trump's sick purpose, and the fool won't live long enough to see the fruits of his efforts come to fruition. He possesses no concept of this country's future, let alone the world's.
was cruising around FB and came across a reel about a martial law threat in the last few days.
It made me think of the following:
What if part of this aggression is a set-up for that declaration? DT may be the front man, but his dementia is clearly progressing. He says the words but someone else is writing them. The regime needs to be in complete control before the midterms. Getting the country into a war makes that much easier.
They started the saber rattling last January but when nothing happened we became complacent.
I saw a post that he is threatening Mexico. It is almost certain DT will start in about Greenland again soon.
And Canada has been on a quiet war footing since last spring.
Keep your eyes open and your powder dry.