Donald Hodgins
7h

Turnabout is fair play---

Trump and whoever is advising him militarily, just invaded Venezuela and captured that country's president and his wife. Trump has viewed Nicolas Maduro as a threat to his desire to control that country's oil reserves. Our President has created a false flag endeavor surrounding a number of boats supposedly carrying drugs to Eupope. The destruction of these vessels in international waters equates to blatant examples of war crimes where over a 100 individuals were murdered without do-process. Hegseth's "wet dream" of controlling the activities in the Caribbean has raised a few eyebrows. These narrow strips of hair riding on the supraorbital ridge belong to individuals who wish to bring charges against our "ROTC boy wonder," for his actions which are obvious crimes against humanity. If Trump and his gang of moronic stooges can conduct a covert action where kidnapping was the end goal of their efforts, what is stopping the world order from doing the same thing to Trump for the crimes he has committed. Trump poses a threat not only to this country but to the entire free world. What would happen if on one of Trump's excursions he found himself under arrest for his part in the murders taking place in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific because he gave Pistol Pete a free hand. Having a drunk and an elderly man who is suffering from a host of medical conditions in control of this country's future needs our immediate attention. The oil reserves beneath our Southern neighbor's "terra firma" is considered to be "Sour crude." It contains an elevated level of sulfur, which makes it a substance of low desirability. The reserves attributed to Venezuela range in the area of around 303 billion barrels. If refined, the process needed to remove the sulfur would put 27.2 million metric tons of hydrogen sulfide into our atmosphere, using our current refining techniques. A catastrophic shift in the world's climate would result. We don't need what Venezuela has, leave it where it is until such time as a better means of refining makes itself available to us. Acid rain isn't a friend to this planet, and hydrogen sulfide when combined with the oxygen in our atmosphere converts to sulfur dioxide which is the primary cause of that form of precipitation. Greed, power, and money, are the driving forces behind Trump's sick purpose, and the fool won't live long enough to see the fruits of his efforts come to fruition. He possesses no concept of this country's future, let alone the world's.

Annabel Ascher
7h

was cruising around FB and came across a reel about a martial law threat in the last few days.

It made me think of the following:

What if part of this aggression is a set-up for that declaration?  DT may be the front man, but his dementia is clearly progressing. He says the words but someone else is writing them. The regime needs to be in complete control before the midterms. Getting the country into a war makes that much easier. 

They started the saber rattling last January but when nothing happened we became complacent.

I saw a post that he is threatening Mexico. It is almost certain DT will start in about Greenland again soon.

And Canada has been on a quiet war footing since last spring.

Keep your eyes open and your powder dry.

