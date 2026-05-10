Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
1h

In each time, the best life to be lived is a life of social conscience. Onward, with love and (sometimes wry, sometimes bitter) laughter!

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Adam Wilkins's avatar
Adam Wilkins
1h

Wunderbar! as we say here in Germany. Thank you very much for this. Your mother would be proud of you and we, your readers and listeners, are so grateful for your words and your actions. Sometimes things have to get worse before they can get much better, which requires enough people saying "Basta! Enough!" and I think that the US has reached that point. The moral arc of the universe has resumed its course, I think, hope.

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