Professor, what hit me reading this is how small Trump looks when you set him next to that Reagan quote. Whatever else I think about Reagan, he at least grasped that “American” is an idea you grow into, not some bloodline you guard with a wall.

As a Black American, I know that idea has never been fully honored, but it’s still the only antidote to the straight-white-Christian-only fantasy Trump is selling. Thank you for saying plainly that his road to power is paved with hate for a made-up “them” and reminding us we don’t have to walk it with him. www.xplisset.com

I am hoping that though someone might be delighted and feel righteously justified by one or two or three of the Trump administration's hatefests, but that the sheer number of them overflows the hatreds of almost anyone. And the tsunamis of hatred and pogrom are so obvious, and so ugly-- and though this doesn't seem to be widely noted, so expensive.

