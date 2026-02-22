Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Olson's avatar
Keith Olson
4mEdited

One of Trump’s latest inventions, is his “Board of Peace” which in his evil mind is actually “Bored of Peace”. His anger and maniacal behavior is the reason for the armada surrounding Iran. The ruling by the SCOTUS has made him even more determined.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture