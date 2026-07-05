Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
13m

Excellent moves, and I agree, top-priority, politically.

One caveat: I think that you misread FDR's threat to expand the court. It worked, the standing Supreme Court stopped auto blocking him, and therefore he didn't need to engage the time and attention to follow through on it.

Culturally, we need to work on promoting sustainability and equity. A major reason these marauders have got into power is the Reaganite (and pre- and post-Reaganite) emphasis on a mythology of individualism and competition that pervades USians thinking and conceiving and modeling. It's not glamorous: it's shabby.

Reply
Share
COLLEEN OBRIEN's avatar
COLLEEN OBRIEN
7m

Perfect

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture