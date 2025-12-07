Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Marc Nevas
12h

We need to abandon doom and reject the idea that the radical right will win. We need to imagine the America we can create. -HCR

Constance McCutcheon
11h

We must keep in mind that we don’t just want Trump to go away, we must be the ones who got rid of him. If Trump just happens to leave when he’s ready, then that would mean we tolerated him until the man was done with us. We cannot allow that to go down in history. We must get rid of him, Congress must impeach him, the man must thereafter be prosecuted for the many, many crimes that he has committed against individuals and country alike. For the sake of our historical record, we must reject him before he has shorn the country of its wealth and the citizens of their dignity.

