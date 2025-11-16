Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Xplisset's avatar
Xplisset
7hEdited

That “emotional whiplash” description is perfect, Dr. Reich ….man this really does feel like we’re riding a democracy roller coaster where the highs are history-book big and the lows happen in a back room. What your piece does so well is hold both truths at once: the shutdown cave hurt real people, and yet it also exposed the old guard and made the Mamdanis, Katie Wilsons, and Starbucks baristas stand out even clearer. As a Black American, I’ve learned that power usually concedes in lurches, not straight lines; the backlash is ugly, but it’s also proof something moved. Thank you for naming the gut punch and the long arc in the same breath. It makes staying in the fight feel like sanity for once and not just stubbornness. www.xplisset.com

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
30 replies
Johan's avatar
Johan
7h

This is the emotional whiplash of progress—-highs that lift us, lows that remind us how fragile victory can be.

The old guard clings to compromise; the new generation insists on clarity and courage.

Executive cruelty—-flaunting ballrooms while denying food stamps, covering up Epstein ties while polls collapse…is the perfect symbol of retribution politics. But the real story is that people are fighting back, organizing, refusing to be silenced.

Tactical defeats sting, but they don’t define us. The trajectory has shifted, and the fight is ours to carry forward.

—Johan

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
214 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture