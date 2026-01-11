Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
3hEdited

Perhaps he meant the only thing that can stop him is his own “mortality” not morality, since he’s completely amoral and prides himself on that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 replies
Keith Olson's avatar
Keith Olson
3h

Professor Reich,

I have a message for the 77 million people that voted to put Donald Trump back in the White House.

As a child in the 1950s I began every day in first grade reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. To me that was my oath to the Constitution and to my country. I will break it down how I interpreted the Pledge.

“ I pledge allegiance to the flag, (the Constitution, not to any one person), of the UNITED States of America, and to the Republic, (Benjamin Franklin once said, “A Republic if we can keep it), for which it stands, one nation under God, INDIVISIBLE, (you have voted for a tyrant who has appointed a tyrannical administration that has been dividing us every single day since the day they were sworn in ), with Liberty, (which is synonymous with the definition of freedom), and JUSTICE for all. (All means All, including the president if he or she has broken the law).

In a democracy NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW!

As an average working American, are you better off today than you were one year ago?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
169 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture