Friends,

I hear from many of you who are exhausted by the unrelenting hammer blows of Trump’s tyrannous regime, its wanton violence at home and abroad.

I am, too.

But let me remind you — just as I remind myself — that tyranny cannot succeed where people refuse to submit to it.

Six days from now, next Saturday, on the third No Kings Day, we will proclaim our refusal to submit. We will march against this vile regime in larger numbers than have ever protested in America.

This alone won’t bring down Trump, of course, but it will show lawmakers on both sides of the aisle the breadth and depth of the opposition to him. This is essential to strengthening their backbones against him.

It will also show each of us that we’re not alone. It will show hope and determination all around us.

It will show us that our communities won’t submit to Trump’s vicious police state. That we won’t allow his goons to arrest and imprison our neighbors without due process of law.

It will give us more courage to stand up against his senseless war. Against his attacks on the environment and on public health. And against his attacks on the freedom of our teachers to teach the truth, on the media to reveal the truth, and on our own freedom to speak and spread the truth.

Our march next Saturday will demonstrate that we will not be silenced.

We will continue to build the resistance. We will enlarge our movement. And months from now, we will get out the largest midterm vote in history — giving control of Congress to senators and representatives who will join us in standing up to Trump’s tyranny.

In doing all this we will honor the memories of Renee Good, Alex Pretti, and others who have died or been wounded at the hands of ICE and Border Patrol agents.

We will show solidarity with our neighbors who continue to live in fear of ICE.

We will demonstrate our concern for the nearly 70,000 immigrants now locked in detention facilities coast to coast, and our opposition to the Trump regime’s plans to convert warehouses in several states to lock up tens of thousands more.

We will show our respect for the families of the 42 people who have perished in ICE custody so far under Trump, such as Afghan asylum seeker Mohammad Nazeer Paktiawal — who had worked with U.S. special forces in military operations in his home country and who died in an ICE facility in Texas last week. And 19-year-old Royer Perez-Jimenez, from Mexico, who died in an ICE facility in Florida last week in what ICE calls a “presumed suicide.”

In our resistance to the Trump regime we also honor the service members and all others who have been killed in Trump’s war in Iran and his invasion of Venezuela.

And we honor the law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and others who have given their lives protecting America from tyranny.

Above all, our resistance affirms that America does not belong to strongmen, greedy billionaires, or those who rule through fear.

America belongs to us, We the People.

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