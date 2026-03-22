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Marie-José Montpetit's avatar
Marie-José Montpetit
4h

I will participate in Paris. Here Louis the XIV said "L'état c'est moi" (the state is me) - pretty much what Trump is doing. I want to play on this:

"L'état c'est moi" (crossed)

"The (United) States are US"

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A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective's avatar
A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective
4hEdited

America belongs to us, and so does the flag because we are the only #PracticingPatriots. We are looking out for our nation, valuing its standing around the globe, and trying to preserve its ability to help our people efficiently as our government used to do.

But because of the #ProSTRIFE agenda of the #TrumpProject2025BillionaireCabal we are all feeling these targeted and unnecessary economic and health hardships.

We must present our vision as #22ndCenturyThinking as part of #RebuildingHonorableDemocracy in the wake of this costly horror show. A #BlueHouseOversightRampage will eventually dismantle #RepubloFascism; it's just a matter of when.

Our current course is set for next January, but I'm hoping that two House Republicans come to their senses to end this hideous period early, declaring as independents and caucusing with Democrats. That's the #ImmediateFlipMovement, and it really needs to start THIS MONTH.

Please use this phraseology in your calls to their offices, and tell them that history will see them as heroes for triggering the end of this tyranny.

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