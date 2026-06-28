Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
2h

Our triumphalism has been one of our deepest weaknesses.

I'm a big believer in repentance. In which error is recognized and acknowledged, and change is resolved and made.

First mourning. Then repentance.

This is the second best time for it.

Reply
Share
4 replies
A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective's avatar
A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective
2h

We currently reside in a diminished America. Trump and the Project 2025 billionaires have squandered much of our greatness through gutting and redirecting our government programs away from benefiting families and towards pampering the sickeningly wealthy.

Reply
Share
3 replies
85 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture