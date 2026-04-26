Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Karla Von Huben's avatar
Karla Von Huben
1h

I suspect that most people are going to think this is fake, just like the "attack" in Butler that resulted in no scar on his ear. I also think it's going to backfire bigly. I'm just so sick of this lunatic I could scream. Or cry. Or throw things.

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
1h

“Great TV,” the president muttered. “Great.”

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