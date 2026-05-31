Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Irenie's avatar
Irenie
7h

Your warnings must be heard by the public. Listen up America. So far standing up and against the current regime with our voices, our signs, our calls to our representatives has not created enough change. We are on the road to ruin for the future, our citizens, our country. And it’s all happening in broad daylight. Is there a solution before it’s too late? I will continue to work against fascism and inequality for our children and grandchildren and planet, but I’m weary and afraid. Today I voted.

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Timothy Cooper's avatar
Timothy Cooper
6hEdited

Trump has been obsessed with oil for decades, and "taking" the oil from Iran, very specifically, was an objective he voiced from way back when it was an abstract notion for him. He thought he could do it in reality, and it worked in Venezuela to some extent. That led him to his prime target, Iran, but it just created a quagmire that he's going to find it difficult to retreat from.

Correct, the whole American economic system needs an overhaul to make it work, otherwise a bleak future, indeed.

As far as AI, it's a big bubble that will burst ... it doesn't pencil out. At best, it's a pyramid scheme in the classic sense. It's going to leave a wide swath of devastation in its wake

- Karen Cooper

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