Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Keith Olson's avatar
Keith Olson
44m

The MAGA cult claims that they are Christian. Right there it shows that they have no integrity because one of Jesus’ most important teachings is to Welcome the Stranger. Instead they want to deport anyone who is not loyal to their orange king.

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kateirv
37m

This whole administration is a criminal enterprise. Every member is complicit. Including the right wing of the Supreme Court.

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