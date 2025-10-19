Friends,

It was a huge success.

Yesterday, millions of us affirmed the foundation of the common good.

Across America, people who never before participated in a demonstration showed their solidarity: with immigrants being targeted by Trump, with current and former public officials whom Trump is prosecuting, with the students and universities whose freedom to learn and speak is being threatened by Trump, and with every American who’s determined to reject dictatorship.

Most of the people who came together in Guthrie, Oklahoma, and Mineola, Texas, and Newberry, North Carolina, and thousands of other towns and cities to express their outrage at what Trump is doing weren’t heard or seen by the rest of the nation.

But their solidarity is echoing across the land.

That solidarity is stronger than Trump and his lapdogs. Our determination is more powerful. The connection between yesterday’s demonstrations and our coming victory over tyranny is clear:

As our solidarity grows, we feel more courageous.

As we feel more courageous, we are better able to resist Trump and his tyrannous regime.

As we resist Trump and his regime, we weaken it.

As we weaken Trump and his regime, we have less to fear and more reason for hope.

As we have less to fear and more reason for hope, we are able to vanquish tyranny and build a better future.

