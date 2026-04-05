Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
1d

And it’s the people who are having fun who win, said the great Mollie Ivins.

More importantly, I think, it‘s those who are having fun and supporting each other, even through pain and sorrow, who *keep going*.

Let’s be good to each other. And thanks for being good to us, Professor Reich.

Reply
Share
68 replies
Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
1dEdited

If we don’t laugh we die. There are even stories of inmates of Auschwitz and their comedy routines.

Robin Williams described comedy as acting out optimism, while Mel Brooks feels it’s a defense against the universe. And always perfect (and pertinent) is George Carlin “In America anyone can grow up to be the president. That’s why so many people become comedians.”

Reply
Share
18 replies
824 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture