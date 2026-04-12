Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Marc Nevas's avatar
Marc Nevas
2h

We got here, not only because of Trump, but because of the greedy ultra wealthy, billionaires who would stop at nothing to undermine our democracy so as to fill their own pockets with my taxpayer money.

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Woody Halsey's avatar
Woody Halsey
2h

Right! Let's do it! I am going to start by trying persuade the younger members of our family that they must vote, not give in to cynicism.

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