Friends,
As I travel around the country flogging my new book Coming Up Short (which, please remember, you can order here, and the audiobook here), I’m seeing a groundswell of revulsion against Trump.
His economy is a disaster. He promised to bring down prices, yet the prices of most goods are rising. Food prices are soaring. Job growth has stalled. American manufacturing has contracted for six straight months.
Trump’s poll numbers are dropping like stones.
The ghost of Jeffrey Epstein continues to haunt him.
He’s now trying to deflect attention from his failures by renaming the Defense Department the War Department and threatening to occupy if not go to war with Chicago (“Chicago about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR” read a White House post yesterday).
Yet most Americans don’t want federal troops in our cities and don’t want a war-mongering America. His immigration dragnet is deeply unpopular.
He surrounds himself with sycophants and lapdogs who tell him only how wonderfully he’s doing — he fires anyone who tells him the truth — which means he’s flying blind and doesn’t know how badly he’s doing.
Trump’s rampage is inadvertently teaching many Americans the importance of things we once took for granted: democracy, the rule of law, due process, federalism, checks and balances. As well as the value of several programs we took for granted, such as Medicaid, food assistance, and child vaccines.
A new cohort of progressive young candidates is catching on with voters. They include Zohran Mamdani in New York and Senate candidates Graham Platner in Maine, Dan Osborn in Nebraska, Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, and Nathan Sage in Iowa.
The federal courts are doing a commendable job refusing to go along with what Trump wants. In just the last 10 days, they’ve said no to Trump’s taking tariff authority away from Congress, no to Trump’s withholding research funding from Harvard, no to Trump’s firing an FTC commissioner, no to his effort to deport Guatemalan children, no to his use of the wartime Alien Enemies Act to speed deportations, and no to the deployment of the National Guard for law enforcement purposes in California.
Don’t get me wrong. We remain in grave danger. The Oval Office is occupied by a sociopath. His twisted lackeys Stephen Miller, Russell Vought, JD Vance, Pam Bondi, and RFK Jr. are doing terrible harm. His congressional enablers in the Republican Party have relinquished their integrity and kissed his derriere to remain in office. An authoritarian if not neofascist takeover of America is still occurring.
But across America I’m seeing the stirrings of a giant backlash. The people are rising. Americans are catching on. Our fight — the fight you and I are waging for democracy, the rule of law, social justice, and decency — is gaining ground.
Trump will lose. We will win.
This is so ironic:
In Heather Cox Richardson’s Substack I read the following:
Today the social media account of President Donald J. Trump posted an AI-generated image of Trump as if he were Lieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore from the 1979 film Apocalypse Now in front of the Chicago skyline with military helicopters and flames and the caption “Chipocalypse Now.” Kilgore loved the war in Vietnam in which he was engaged; his most famous line was “I love the smell of napalm in the morning.”
My editorial: They seemed to forget one thing. Bone Spurs
Over the image, Trump’s social media post read: “‘I love the smell of deportations in the morning…’ Chicago about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR.” The words were followed by three helicopter emojis, symbols the right wing uses to represent former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet’s goons’ disappearing political opponents by pushing them out of helicopters.
Last night, Trump hosted the inaugural dinner of what the White House is calling the “Rose Garden Club” in the newly-paved White House Rose Garden, telling those assembled that they were there because they are loyal to the president. “You’re the ones that I never had to call at 4:00 in the morning,” Trump told them. “You are the ones that have been my friends, and you know what I’m talking about.”
(You are the ones that have been my friends, and you know what I’m talking about.)
For the life of me I cannot believe that the members of Congress are allowing this to happen. It’s Germany in the 30s all over again.
Anyone who caught Zohran and Bernie’s town hall last night should also feel hopeful. Hope appears to be on the rise now, with several lower court wins, it’s the wind we need beneath our sails. We fight to win knowing that our power comes from the people, not the other way around.