Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Olson's avatar
Keith Olson
1h

This is so ironic:

In Heather Cox Richardson’s Substack I read the following:

Today the social media account of President Donald J. Trump posted an AI-generated image of Trump as if he were Lieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore from the 1979 film Apocalypse Now in front of the Chicago skyline with military helicopters and flames and the caption “Chipocalypse Now.” Kilgore loved the war in Vietnam in which he was engaged; his most famous line was “I love the smell of napalm in the morning.”

My editorial: They seemed to forget one thing. Bone Spurs

Over the image, Trump’s social media post read: “‘I love the smell of deportations in the morning…’ Chicago about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR.” The words were followed by three helicopter emojis, symbols the right wing uses to represent former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet’s goons’ disappearing political opponents by pushing them out of helicopters.

Last night, Trump hosted the inaugural dinner of what the White House is calling the “Rose Garden Club” in the newly-paved White House Rose Garden, telling those assembled that they were there because they are loyal to the president. “You’re the ones that I never had to call at 4:00 in the morning,” Trump told them. “You are the ones that have been my friends, and you know what I’m talking about.”

(You are the ones that have been my friends, and you know what I’m talking about.)

For the life of me I cannot believe that the members of Congress are allowing this to happen. It’s Germany in the 30s all over again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
1hEdited

Anyone who caught Zohran and Bernie’s town hall last night should also feel hopeful. Hope appears to be on the rise now, with several lower court wins, it’s the wind we need beneath our sails. We fight to win knowing that our power comes from the people, not the other way around.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
58 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture