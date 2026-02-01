Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
7h

Distractions and redactions-- How will Trump avoid any consequences for the sick things he's done--distractions and redactions. The files released resemble an artist's rendition of a black bear eating a licorice stick at midnight. For Blanche to suggest the heavily redacted documents were from an ongoing investigation is bull. The house oversight committee and members of congress have the right to view the unredacted files and the logs listing the reasons for the redactions. This is a must, and the group viewing these documents must be of a bipartisan nature. I still feel, knowing Trump's love for control, that he would conceal from the public any information he could use as leverage against certain individuals if the occasion should arise. Like Putin has done to Trump through his secret shower video of Donnie and the girls. Blanchard's lies about the blackened pages handed over by the DOJ just doesn't wash. I truly think every single member of Trump's inner circle majored in "mendacious behavior," associated with being appointed to a cabinet position, and to an individual they must have all made the dean's list. The public can sense cracks beginning to form in Trump's armor. Members of his own party are questioning the ethics of his decisions, which have led to the deaths of two innocent people. Public opinion is out the window and a child can see trouble brewing in the mid-terms for the entire republican party. Robert thinks we've reached the tipping point in this madness, a position I happen to agree with. I wonder, will it be a controlled spill or a flooding gush.

Reply
Share
76 replies
Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
7hEdited

There is unrest in the forest

Trouble with the trees

Where the Maples want more sunlight

And the Oakes ignored their pleas..

The problem with the maples

And they quite convinced their right

They say the Oakes are just too lofty

And they grab up all the light

At the Oakes can’t helped their feelings

If they like the way they’re made

And they wonder why the maples

Can’t be happy in their shade

There’s trouble in the forest

And the creatures all have fled

And the maple scream oppression

And the Oakes just shake their head

So the Maples formed the union

And demanded equal rights

They say the Oakes are just too greedy

We will make them give us light

Now there’s no more oppression

Where they passed a noble law

And the trees are all kept equal

By hatchet ax and saw

The Trees. Rush

Reply
Share
4 replies
335 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture