Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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foofaraw & Chiquita(ARF!)'s avatar
foofaraw & Chiquita(ARF!)
4hEdited

Trump is gonna be more angry at Lindsey for getting all the week's attention than he EVER was at us Dems.

Karma will be busy.

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
4h

For me--Tomorrow is always a new day.

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