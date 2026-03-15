Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
12m

Focus--

I think the way our confrontation with Iran began, where the efforts of an unqualified Fox news host has struggled to head our military, is akin to a 10 year old child getting hold of a box of fireworks and a lighter. Loving things that go "Bang" in the night like M-80's, Cherry bombs, and Ashcans, Hegseth is enamoured with the sounds of war. Drunk with destruction and the chaos that ensues, our tattooed secretary of defense has become our own little Mr. Hyde. His understanding of why we initiated this "excursion" has been lost. The dismantling of Iran's nuclear capabilities is the task before us, not creating yet another Gaza. If we don't stay focused, as to our purpose, the Middle East could very possibly blow up in our faces. Due to the inapt manner in which we have conducted ourselves militarily, public opinion is siding against us. So far our efforts resemble a homeowner throwing water on a grease fire in their kitchen. Whatever it takes to neutralize the nuclear threat posed by Iran, so be it. For if we leave that theater without accomplishing our intent, our world will soon relive the horrors we inflicted upon Japan back in August of 1945. We are poised to avert a catastrophe before it happens--stay the course--and end the threat, or we as a nation will be responsible for the untold deaths of multitudes of people. Many of which could be our own. Scientists believe about 29 million years ago a meteorite impacted the Earth, generating enough heat that the event melted the desert sands of the Middle East into glass. We could be in for a repeat performance, of a man made variety.

Reply
Share
Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
2m

Russia

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture