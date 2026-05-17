Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Trules's avatar
Eric Trules
4hEdited

I’m an American citizen now living in France, and I’m sad to say, that I AM ashamed of my country. All of France and the rest of Europe revile this president and his corrupt, immoral regime.

Reply
Share
26 replies
Marc Nevas's avatar
Marc Nevas
4hEdited

Donald Trump is ill and could fail at any time. The ultra rich oligarchs are fully aware of this and will attempt to continue their advantage for as long as possible and they will do all in their power to continue to maintain their economic and political power even as it means the continuing destruction of our Democracy, our Constitution, and our economy. We must plan as though what is left will be “down to the studs” as Robert Reich has previously stated. Planning ahead worked for Project 2025 and we can make it work for us as our PROJECT 2026.

I agree completely that we can "Feel honored that you are an activist warrior on the right side of history. Feel strength in our conviction. Feel power in our cause."

Reply
Share
4 replies
107 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture