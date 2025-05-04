Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Connie Kellogg's avatar
Dr. Connie Kellogg
3h

As a psychologist, I must object to the term “malignant narcissist “as it is often used to describe Trump. I believe Trump is a malignant sociopath. Narcissists carry a deep feeling of inadequacy and this is why they are narcissistic. Their grandiosity is to cover up the feelings that they have that they are not worth much. It takes a tiny little bit of insight for that feeling to surface. Trump has no insight whatsoever. In Mary Trump‘s book, she talks about how Trump‘s mother was very ill when he was a young child and shut away from the rest of the family. So basically he grew up without a mother. His uncontrollable behavior sent him to a military boarding school because the parents couldn’t handle him. I believe his uncontrollable behavior was due to the incredible rage. He felt at being separated from his mother at a young age. Don’t get me wrong, I do not have any sympathy for him. I have worked with many patients over the years who have gone through much worse trauma and they are excellent parents and fine decent human beings. Trump is neither.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
Gloria J. Maloney's avatar
Gloria J. Maloney
3h

Trump posted an AI picture of himself as Pope. That is evidence that he is mentally ill and must be removed from office as soon as possible by impeachment since his cabinet is unlikely to use the 25th amendment. He is dangerous to the US and the world. Enough Republicans must wake up and join with Democrats to remove Trump and JD ASAP. A good case can be made that both have discarded the Constitution that they have sworn to uphold. I am sure there are attorneys who are willing to assist in writing articles of impeachment for both of them in addition to the articles already in progress.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies
122 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture