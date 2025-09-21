Robert Reich

Robert Reich

A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective
33mEdited

The quickest path to hopefulness is #ProjectCarrot.

Rather than waiting for Jan 2027 to upend Trump, why not start it by flipping the House in the next month?

Convince three House Republicans to declare as independent, caucusing with Dems and a new #BlueHouse can blast Trump‘s #OverreachRampage to bits.

Many will be unelectable anyway.

Suggest that these new independents should rebrand as #ConstitutionalConservatives, turning back Trump/Project 2025 #RepubloFascism that is #ThirdWorldingAmerica.

They will be #PolarOppositePatriots sacrificing their former party to #RestoreAmericasGreatness.

#CountryOverParty

Dems can make that choice easier with #ProjectCarrot. DNC Chair Martin can vow not to support or fund a Dem against them.

No GOP primary, no tough Dem in the general. They can

#FlipTheHouseNOWandBeHeroesForever not DJT lapdogs.

Please read here how this all can be possible with #ProjectCarrot strategies in play before, during, and after this marvelous transition

https://open.substack.com/pub/toddtelford/p/democracys-survival-demands-that?r=13imj&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

Even Republicans know that with each passing day, we shed another unique and unexpected

#TearForAmerica

And I’m fine with our heroes being Republicans breaking through their shackles to finally do the right thing for us. Democrats will do the heavy lifting in disassembling the #TrumpMuskMillerProject2025cabal #RepubloFascism.

If it’s brave Republicans that make it possible, I can live with them taking the glory and being celebrated on #2ndIndependenceDay, a holiday to be added to our calendars after a significant transition is unavoidable.

.

Tom Kurhajetz
33m

Project 2026 If Brazil can do it, so can we!

Win the Senate and House, Impeach and Prosecute.

ORGANIZE ORGANIZE ORGANIZE!!!!!

ORGANIZE OVER THE COMMON GOOD DEMOCRATIC PLATFORM. JUST READ THE PLATFORM BULLET POINTS. ORGANIZE!!!!

ALLEGIANCE TO OUR PLATFORM AND THE CANDIDATE THAT PROMOTES OUR PLATFORM!

GOOGLE YOUR STATES DEMOCRATIC PLATFORM TO READ IT!

MAKE AMERICA GRATEFUL AGAIN!

The Democratic Platform IS the Preamble to Our Constitution

The Preamble

We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

The Democratic Party should be the party of Interdependent voters..

Buffalo Springfield - For What It's Worth (Official Audio)

