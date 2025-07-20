Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DEO's avatar
DEO
1h

I think the fact that I am reading and answering this at 4:00 o’clock in the morning kinda says it all 🥴😳but appreciate you asking.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 replies
Sue Kamm's avatar
Sue Kamm
1h

I'm 85, and in the middle of my third treatment for ovarian cancer. So far, I have had no side effects. I will survive -- despite Dreckmeister, his toadies, sycophants, and enablers!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
301 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture