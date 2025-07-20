Friends,

Earlier this week I responded to many of you who said you were concerned about me. I asked you not to worry about my safety, assuring you I won’t take unnecessary risks, (although I’m not going to stop speaking out).

And not to worry about my health. As I said, I have only a certain number of years left when I can do as much as I’m doing, and I might as well take full advantage of them in this national emergency.

But I’m also concerned about you.

We’re all in this together. Your health and safety, your sanity, your tenacity and resilience, are critically important for getting through this Trump daymare.

It’s not just a national stress test for democracy and decency. It’s also a personal stress test for all of us, including you.

So today I’d like to ask you to share with me — and the rest of us — how you’re doing.

