Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
4h

The great divide--

Donald Hodgins <silencenotbad@gmail.com>

Sat, Aug 16, 10:44 AM (15 hours ago)

to US

I think people are doing exactly as Trump and Putin had hoped. We aren't seeing the big picture. Putin is in control, not Trump. Ukraine was at one time a vital part of the Russian CCCP. This gives Vladimir a far better understanding of what areas in Ukraine hold the most economic potential. What took place in Alaska wasn't a summit orientated around the concept of ending a war, it was a meeting between two greedy concerns discussing how to break up the territory Putin had just stolen from his sister country. By no means would they ever want Zelenskyy in the same room where conversations were taking place on how to divide up the spoils of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Putin desired to explain to Trump what he wanted and why. Now, it's Trump's job to convince Zelenskyy to accept Putin's offer. What these two thieves don't understand is Zelenskyy will never accept any peace offering other than Russia leaving Ukraine completely. All Trump and Putin see coming out of that war are dollar signs and Russian currency "Rubling" against each other. What Trump can't see because of his limited scope of understanding, is Putin is playing him as well as Zelenskyy. Ukraine's assets are a bridge too far for the United States to quarrel over at some point in the future. Eventually, what Putin manages to steal from Ukraine will belong solely to Mother Russia. Mr. Trump, you are being multipaned, and you can't see the bus Putin has arranged for you to leave on. The only possible end to the war is simple, Zelenskyy and his people must maintain total control of their country. If I was Zelenskyy, after hearing Trump's proposal, I'd tell him to go eat cake.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
68 replies
Xplisset's avatar
Xplisset
4h

Reich is dead on ya’ll….we ain’t got a president, we got a squatter with a golden toilet and a Twitter addiction. This dude treats the Constitution like it’s an old Blockbuster card ….expired, useless, toss it in the trash. And here’s the sick joke: the man who tried to steal an election is now selling himself as the defender of democracy. That’s like an arsonist showing up to the fire with marshmallows.

But here’s the part Reich is really driving at….it’s not about him anymore, it’s about you. You’re the guardrail. You’re the last honest cop on the beat. If we stop calling him ‘President’ and start acting like the oath belongs to us, not him, he loses the only thing he’s got left: the illusion of legitimacy.

So yeah, Reich calls it illegitimate but I call it what it is: a hostile takeover with cheap branding. But the presidency? That’s still in the hands of the people. And if your curious want to see how I’m connecting those dots every damn day, I’m building it brick by brick over at www.xplisset.com

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
259 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture