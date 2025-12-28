Robert Reich

Donald Hodgins
2h

ICE has a melting point--

The way this group of thugs operates makes you think Miller and his gang walked straight out of Germany in the 1930's. They are so far from normal there is nothing remotely American about them, except their passports. Here's a few thoughts that might iron out a couple of wrinkles in the system. Before arriving in a pre- designated city, leaders of ice and the city officials would sit down and go over what was to transpire. ICE must supply a list of individuals known to be residing within the target area. The evidence supporting their deportation must be given to the city manager. All operations will be a joint effort, between local law enforcement and ICE agents. Only individuals on the list may be actively pursued. Under no circumstances will ICE members be allowed to stop people just because of their physical appearance. If their name isn't on the list they can't be detained. Furthermore, all detainees still have the right to due process, regardless of the evidence provided by ICE. Removing criminal elements from our society is a positive all the way around, as long as the process is done according to the laws that govern this country.

Mike Hammer
2hEdited

Your point that we had to go through this is makes perfect sense, Professor. As this regime comes to a grinding end, collapsing under its own cruelty and incompetence, we just need to redouble our efforts while Bernie passes the torch to Momdani and his elk, and I’m all in.

