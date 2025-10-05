Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rosemary Siipola's avatar
Rosemary Siipola
6h

At 70, I’m angry that Trump is taking up so much bandwidth in my life. I am fighting every day to keep myself together and to keep our country’s future on track. The Republican Party has not only ruined itself, but its leaders decided to take the country down the drain with it. I will always hold them accountable for what we are all going through. History will not be kind to the Republican Party. I just hope to live long enough to see it through.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 replies
Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
6h

Do you feel a deep sense of anxiety?--- Now we know exactly how the good people of Germany felt back in the 1930's. History is repeating itself because of our own stupidity. We're ignoring the idea; "Never stop learning because history never stops teaching!" "What fools these mortals be."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
52 replies
295 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture