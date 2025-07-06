Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GrrlScientist's avatar
GrrlScientist
6h

Professor Reich: i don't think hardcore MAGA care about anyone else -- not even their own kids -- because the orange rapist and his regime give people permission to be their worst selves. His words seep into people’s souls and slowly corrode whatever potential for human decency that ever resided there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
135 replies
Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
6h

Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly. About everything ❤️‍🩹🤍💙

Use/share this spreadsheet as a resource to call/email/write members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Reach out to those in your own state, and those in a committee that fits your topic.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/13lYafj0P-6owAJcH-5_xcpcRvMUZI7rkBPW-Ma9e7hw/edit?usp=drivesdk

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
453 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture