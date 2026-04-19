Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
9hEdited

We can also look forward to his last supper.

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GrrlScientist
9h

Professor Reich: replacing the regime does not mean thing will automatically be better for we the people, not for a long time. we may prevail (soon, hopefully) but the work will have just begun -- decades and decades of hard work to restore and reclaim our nation's legacy.

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