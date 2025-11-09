Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Xplisset's avatar
Xplisset
15hEdited

I felt something shift reading this. It was like the rain in your drawing wasn’t just falling on us but through us, washing off the numbness. Maybe this is what awakening feels like: not triumph, but clarity. We finally see what was fragile, what we took for granted, and what still beats under the bruises.

If Tuesday was a beginning, it’s because enough of us remembered that democracy isn’t a relic to preserve , rather, it’s a muscle to keep using, even when it aches. www.xplisset.com

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
100 replies
Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
15h

Throughout history we've seen examples of overly aggressive individuals who seemed determined to overthrow what most of us would refer to as normal. For instance, no leader demonstrating inhuman social qualities has remained with us for very long. They all possess a self disposing quality that is beneficial to all concerned. The one idiosyncrasy that separates the bad from the worst is their use of cruelty. When wielded, this lack of human decency brings out the very worst in people. I ask you, how would you describe a man who would subject some 20,000,000 people to a level of financial hardship most couldn't endure. To me it's an act of heartless cruelty on a monstrous scale. This individual poses a threat not only to this country but to every last person living within its borders. As a child he pulled the wings off of flies, we are not insects and being cruel to us will be your downfall.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 replies
459 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture